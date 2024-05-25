23-year-old good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run after trying to help in fatal crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol report that a Good Samaritan was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident began when a 31-year-old man driving on I-10 East around 2:00 a.m. struck the barrier wall at McDuff Avenue, causing his car to overturn. In a heroic attempt to assist, 23-year-old Gavin Carter pulled off to the side of the road.

As Carter approached the overturned vehicle, he was struck and killed by a passing sedan. The driver of the sedan reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Carter’s grandmother spoke with Action News Jax, revealing that he was on his way home with his fiancé of six years, who remained in their car during the incident.

READ: FHP: Man hit by hit-and-run driver while trying to help crash victim on I-10, both die at scene

She added that they raised him to have a good soul.

In honor of Carter’s memory, the family has started a GoFundMe account.

The suspect remains at large. The family is urging the driver to come forward, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.