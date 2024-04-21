3 hurt in crash on State Road 20 in Palatka, Putnam County firefighters say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital after a “major crash” in Putnam County, according to a Facebook post from the county’s firefighter union.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Road 20 (Crill Avenue) near College Avenue in Palatka.

Several units of Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to the area.

Action News Jax is working to learn what led to the crash and the condition of the three people involved.

