33,000,000 additional pounds of frozen, Asian-inspired foods recalled for glass

Ajinomoto Foods North America has expanded its recall of frozen chicken fried rice to now include 33,000,000 pounds of 16 different frozen meals. The updated recall adds ramen and shu mai dumplings for a combined total of 36,987,575.

Affected products were produced between October 21, 2024 and February 26, 2026 under brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s. Products have best by dates ranging from 2/28/2026 through 8/19/2027. A full list of affected by the recall is available.

Recalled products may bear establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and certain Ajinomoto items were exported to Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall March 3rd after receiving multiple customer complaints involving glass found in food. The establishment determined the carrots were a likely source of the contamination, impacting additional products subject to this expanded recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury at this time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

