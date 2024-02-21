$38.6 million Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project to repair storm-damaged dunes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is set to begin the $38.6 million Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project in March which will see more than 2 million cubic yards of sand dredged from the ocean.

The project will address storm-damaged dunes and berms that protect upland buildings and facilities. Restoration will also create additional environmental habitat for wildlife and the recreational value of the beach.

The county said the project will stretch from the St. Johns/Duval County line to the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve -- about nine miles of coastline.

The Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project will directly impact Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and beach access in the area.

According to the county, the following can be expected:

Park and beach access will be temporarily closed for short periods of time for heavy equipment mobilization starting mid-late March and demobilization (mid-late August) activities. Sand placement should begin in April.

Park and beach access will also close intermittently for contractor crew access.

Once the project starts, dredging and beach operations will be conducted 24/7 through its completion.

The western portion of the Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park parking lot will be reserved for contractor parking and storage.

Contractor crews and security will be present to guide pedestrian activity and ensure public safety.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will remove the Mickler’s Beach boardwalk and install a permanent, ADA-accessible mobi-mat.

“Public safety is our top priority during this project,” St. Johns County Emergency Management Director Joe Giammanco said. “We’re going to move through this as fast as we can with as little impact, but safety is paramount. We will communicate the details of this project to the public as extensively and frequently as possible.”

The project was awarded to the lowest, responsible bidder, Weeks Marine. It’s expected to cost $38.6 million for the project, with an estimated $30.6 million coming from state legislative funding and grants. The remaining amount will be funded through the county.

To stay updated on the project and beach parking closures head over to www.sjcfl.us/PVB or use St. Johns County’s mobile app SJC Connect.

For more information on St. Johns County Coastal Projects, visit www.sjcfl.us/departments/coastal-projects.

