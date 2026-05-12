400 Boxes of Better Weather Products Recalled for Undeclared Kratom

XD Investments LLC of Houston is recalling around 448 boxes of its Better Weather Fix Elixir after FDA analysis found the products contain undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl. Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl is a more potent derivative of Mitragynine, also known as Kratom.

The recall affects all lots, flavors, and variations of Better Weather Fix Elixir. It was sold online through xdeor.com and maxensupplements.com between November 9, 2025 and March 28, 2026.

Kratom Elixir Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Photo Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

The recall report from the FDA states XD Investments has not received any reports of incidents related to the recalled product.

Consumption of Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl can produce undesirable effects such as nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety, and loss of consciousness. It can also fatally suppress the respiratory system. Consumption of Kratom may cause addiction with severe opioid withdrawal symptoms. Consumption of products with Kratom or Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl especially when used with other drugs could result in severe or fatal physiological effects.

Distribution and sales ceased on April 1, 2026 and remaining inventory was removed from sale. Anyone who bought the elixir should immediately stop using the product and contact XD Investments for refund information.

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