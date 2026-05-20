54,000 Hyundai Hybrids Recall Issued for Overheating Risk

Hyundai is recalling 2024-2026 Elantra Hybrids after finding the hybrid power control unit assembly may overheat and increase the risk of a fire. This recall affects around 54,337 cars.

Per the U.S. Department of Transportation safety recall report, the Hybrid Power Control Unit (“HPCU”), which controls electrical power delivery to specific components of the hybrid system, contains a metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (“MOSFET”) that can overheat under high electrical loads. In most cases, customers may experience a “no start” condition or the vehicle may enter a reduced power “limp” mode with the MIL illuminated while driving. In limited cases, the HPCU could overheat, resulting in localized thermal damage to the HPCU assembly and internal components.

Affected units may not start or will have the malfunction indicator lamp on.

At this time, Hyundai is aware of four incidents which include one fire. No crashes or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

Dealers will update the HPCU software for free. Owner notification letters will be mailed July 13, 2026.

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