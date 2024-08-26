6 years since deadly mass shooting during gaming tournament at former site of Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been six years since a deadly mass shooting at a Madden NFL gaming tournament at the former site of the Jacksonville Landing.

David Katz, 24, opened fire on Aug. 26, 2018, inside the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza, killing two rival Madden 19 gamers, Eli Clayton, who played under the name “Trueboy,” and Taylor Robertson, who used the name “SpotMePlzzz.”

At least ten others were injured before Katz took his own life.

The Madden Championship Series took time on Monday to honor Clayton and Robertson on social media, posting a picture of them with #WeAreMadden:

The shooting led to dozens of lawsuits against Sleiman Enterprises, the owner of the Landing, Chicago Pizza, and Electronic Arts Inc., the sponsor of the Madden NFL qualifying tournament.

Many of the plaintiffs claimed fear of death and great bodily harm. Most of the cases were dismissed, but it’s unclear how many cases were settled.

The shooting helped lead to the closing of the waterfront mall, which was already in decline.

In its place is Riverfront Plaza. Construction is underway there on a new park with walkways, gardens, a restaurant, and a playground, among other amenities.

Last year, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker told you that the City of Jacksonville was considering the building of a memorial to those injured and killed in the shooting. We are asking the city if this is still under consideration.

