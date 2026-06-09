700+ pages of documents released in subpoena of Jacksonville City Council President related to JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax just received hundreds of pages of documents related to the ongoing legal issues involving JEA.

Our station, along with other news organizations, requested the records following a February State Attorney’s Office subpoena of communications to and from Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico.

This followed an Action News Jax Investigation revealing how Carrico tried to get his boss at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Paul Martinez, appointed to the JEA board.

We were the first to show you a text from Carrico saying he “owed a big favor.”

Action News Jax is going through the documents and we will update you as we learn more.

Timeline of the investigation

February 16: Action News Jax’s Ben Becker first reports on Carrico’s “big favor” text message exchange. The message surfaced during efforts to replace a JEA board member with Carrico’s boss, Paul Martinez, at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

February 18: Martinez withdraws his name for consideration from the JEA board.

February 19: Carrico accuses JEA CEO Vickie Cavey of racism and creating a toxic culture at the utility.

February 25: Carrico is subpoenaed by the State Attorney’s Office.

Carrico helped form a city council committee to look into allegations of wrongdoing at the utility.

In March, Becker uncovered internal emails showing Carrico asked JEA to consider using ratepayer funds to sponsor events connected to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

In April, Action News Jax first reported that prosecutors had requested a separate batch of JEA communications after revelations involving Carrico’s so-called “big favor” text message.

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In May, we reported that the State Attorney’s Office issued a second subpoena in its ongoing investigation involving JEA that has ties to Carrico.

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