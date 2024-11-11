AAA: Florida gas prices fall after 15 cent hike

FLORIDA — Florida gas prices are trending lower, according to AAA.

This is after the state average peaked in the middle of last week at $3.15 a per gallon.

Prices then started to fall through the weekend.

In Florida, gas prices were most expensive in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.27 per gallon.

They were cheapest in Pensacola at $2.91 per gallon.

You can find daily gas prices here.

