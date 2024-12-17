Local

AAA: Gas prices higher this week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Stock photo of a man pumping gas. (Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images)
FLORIDA — Gas prices are slightly higher in Florida this week, according to AAA.

The state average on Sunday was $3.12/gal. That’s two cents higher than last week.

“Despite the modest uptick, gas prices remain within the same range they’ve been in since early September,” Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said in a news release. “During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99/g and $3.20/g. Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump.”

Gas is most expensive in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $3.27/gal.

Gas is cheapest in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.72/gal.

