AAA provides advice for filing property, vehicle insurance claims after Hurricane Milton

(WFTV)

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, the Auto Club Group (AAA) is providing essential guidance for residents dealing with property and vehicle damage caused by the storm.

“Once conditions are safe to do so, begin assessing your property, take pictures of any damage, and contact your insurance provider immediately to begin the claims process,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance provider. “Many providers like AAA offer multiple ways to file a claim, whether that be over the phone, online or a mobile app.”

Filing an Insurance Claim:

AAA recommends that residents contact their insurance provider immediately. Floridians insured by AAA can file claims for home, auto, and flood damage at AAA.com/Claim.

Understanding Coverage:

Residents should note that wind and flood damage are covered under different policies. Wind damage is typically included in homeowners insurance, while flood damage requires a separate flood insurance policy.

Vehicles damaged by wind or flood may be covered under “comprehensive” auto insurance, though not all Floridians carry this coverage.

Steps for Wind and Debris Damage:

  • Document damage through photos and videos.
  • File the claim as soon as possible.
  • Prevent further damage but avoid significant repairs before an adjuster’s assessment.
  • Keep receipts for expenses like tree removal, tarps, or hotel stays, as they may count toward the deductible.

Steps for Flood Damage:

  • Take photos and videos of damage and record water levels with a visible tape measure.
  • Avoid cleaning debris before an adjuster arrives.
  • Carefully remove water and dry the area when it’s safe, but avoid rooms with standing water if electricity is on.

Flood-Damaged Vehicles:

  • Avoid starting a vehicle submerged in water to prevent further damage.
  • Document the damage with exterior and interior photos.
  • Contact the insurance provider and have the vehicle towed for inspection.

Electric Vehicles:

AAA warns of a heightened risk of combustion from battery damage for electric vehicles submerged in water. These vehicles should be towed and inspected by a certified technician.

Contractor Fraud Warning:

AAA urges caution when hiring contractors for repairs, warning against unlicensed contractors, or scams. Residents should always verify licenses, get written estimates, and avoid making full or cash payments upfront.

For more information, visit www.MyFloridaLicense.com and www.BBB.org to check contractor credentials.


