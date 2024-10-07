AAA provides critical instructions on how you can protect your property ahead of Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Hurricane Milton on the way and expected to make landfall mid-week as a major storm along Florida’s Gulf Coast, AAA is offering critical insurance advice to Floridians, especially those who have already suffered damage from Hurricane Helene.

Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers, urged residents to take immediate steps to prepare, especially regarding debris from Hurricane Helene and vehicle safety.

“Now is the time to gather supplies, fortify your home, and document your belongings,” Pintacuda said. “For those who suffered damage from Helene, take photos and save receipts for any related expenses. Do your best to minimize outside debris that Hurricane Milton could blow around.”

Explaining Hurricane Deductibles for Victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

Homeowner’s insurance typically requires the insured to pay a hurricane deductible for wind-related damage.

However, Floridians affected by both Helene and Milton will typically only need to pay this deductible once per calendar year, regardless of the number of storms.

per calendar year, regardless of the number of storms. This does not apply to flood damage claims, which require separate flood insurance policies. Flood insurance policies generally have a deductible for each new flood event.

AAA’s Insurance and Preparation Advice:

Protect Your Property:

Trim trees near your home.



Gather materials for sandbags and board up windows, if needed.



Secure loose items like patio furniture, bikes, and toys that could become projectiles in strong winds.

Protect Your Vehicle from Flood Waters:

Move your vehicle to a garage, friend’s house, or lower-risk area if your location is at risk of storm surge or flooding.



Keep floodwaters away from electric vehicles (EVs) or anything with a lithium-ion battery to reduce fire risks.

Review Your Home Insurance Policies:

Ensure your policy covers wind damage.



Note that homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding; flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect.

Review Your Auto Insurance:

Ensure you have comprehensive coverage to help with vehicle damage from flooding or falling debris.

Store Important Documents:

Place documents like insurance information, birth certificates, and social security cards in a portable waterproof container.

Take Inventory:

Walk through your home and document belongings using a smartphone or video camera.



Record large purchases, including the cost, purchase date, and model/serial numbers.

Additional Tips for Electric Vehicle Owners:

Charge: Fully charge your EV before the storm as power may be out for days.

Fully charge your EV before the storm as power may be out for days. Disconnect: After charging, disconnect the cables from the charging port to avoid power surges.

After charging, disconnect the cables from the charging port to avoid power surges. Turn Off: Turn off power to your home charging station to prevent electrical surges.

Turn off power to your home charging station to prevent electrical surges. Elevate: If in a flood-prone area, store your vehicle in an elevated location.

If Rising Water Surrounds Your Vehicle:

Assess the Damage:

If the water level stays below the bottom of the doors, the car likely has minimal damage.



If the water rises above the bottom of the doors, do not attempt to restart the vehicle to avoid severe damage to the engine.



Only open doors once the water level is below the door jamb.



Use a wet vac to remove any water inside the vehicle.

Flood-Damaged EVs:

Flooded EV batteries are highly corrosive and pose shock and fire hazards.



Contact your dealer or emergency services if you suspect battery damage.

If Your Vehicle Stalls in Rising Waters:

Do not restart the vehicle to avoid further damage.

to avoid further damage.

Escape immediately and move to higher ground or a safer location.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Driving in the Rain:

Turn on headlights to see and be seen by other drivers.

to see and be seen by other drivers. Slow down —wet roads increase the risk of losing control, even at low speeds.

—wet roads increase the risk of losing control, even at low speeds. Increase the following distance to allow more time to slow down and stop.

to allow more time to slow down and stop. Avoid cruise control on wet roads as it increases the risk of losing control.

on wet roads as it increases the risk of losing control. Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle ahead and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles.

by driving in the tracks of the vehicle ahead and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles. Never drive through standing water—it may hide hazards like potholes or debris.

When Visibility is Low:

Do not use hazard lights while driving, as they could confuse other motorists.

while driving, as they could confuse other motorists. Get off the road: Pull into a gas station or parking lot until visibility improves.

Pull into a gas station or parking lot until visibility improves. Take the nearest exit: On the interstate, avoid stopping on the shoulder or under a bridge, as this can be dangerous for you and other drivers.

