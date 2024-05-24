AAA’s Tow-To-Go Program offers free rides to anyone during Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AAA is offering its free Tow-To-Go program to everyone for the holiday weekend, even if you are not a member.
The auto club will provide free rides and towing services for those in need within a 10 mile radius of their location.
AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the Tow-To-Go program aims to give drivers no excuses for driving under the influence.
Tow-to-Go begins tonight at 6pm and runs until Tuesday morning.
Anyone in need of a free, confidential ride or towing service can call, 1(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 1(855) 286-9246
