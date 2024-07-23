Accident involving downed wires closes all lanes of San Jose Blvd., police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an accident involving downed wires at the intersection of Old St Augustine Rd and San Jose Blvd. As a result, all lanes on San Jose Blvd are currently closed.

Officers are actively directing traffic at the San Jose and Sunbeam intersections and Old St Augustine and Sunbeam to manage the situation and ensure safety.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to gather more information. This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as details become available.

