ACPS seeking tips after dog found stabbed multiple times, wrapped in shower curtain

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is asking for helping finding the person responsible for repeatedly stabbing a dog.

The dog was found last Friday around 5:30 pm along the roadside near Blanding and Argyle Forest.

It was a large blue-and-white, unneutered male wearing a metal chain collar. He did not have a microchip or any identification tags.

ACPS says the dog was wrapped in a shower curtain, actively bleeding with what appeared to be puncture wounds scattered across his body.

Officers leading the investigation named him “Manatee”.

Veterinarians determined that he had sustained multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma to his chest, and paralysis, or a complete loss of sensation, in his hind legs.

Based on the location and pattern of his injuries, the veterinarian determined they were consistent with someone standing over the dog’s body and repeatedly stabbing him. The entrance wounds were so deep that they penetrated his internal organs and struck his spinal column.

Despite every effort to save him, his injuries were too severe and he was humanely euthanized.

ACPS and First Coast Crime Stoppers are seeking information about Manatee’s injuries and who may be responsible. Call 866-846-TIPS (8477), 904-630-CITY (2489), or by visiting Animal Care and Protective Services in person.

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