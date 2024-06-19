Local

Action News Jax Emily Turner recognized with a Gracie award

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Emily was recognized for her work in holding the powerful accountable including her "Take For a Ride" series on issues with JTA and its autonomous vehicle program.

Emily Turner recognized with a Gracie award Emily was recognized for her work in holding the powerful accountable including her "Take For a Ride" series on issues with JTA and its autonomous vehicle program. (Gracies)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Action New Jax Emily Turner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Emily was recognized for her investigative journalism in New York City.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presented Emily with a Gracie award during a luncheon on Tue., June 18.

It’s in recognition of her work holding the powerful accountable including her “Taken For a Ride” series on issues with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and its autonomous vehicle program.

The Gracies recognizes women across the country in media and entertainment.

Emily is now a two-time Gracie winner.

Michelle Obama, Gayle King, and Maria Shriver are some of the other women recognized this year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!