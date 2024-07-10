Action News Jax Tenikka Hughes spent time with students preparing for the future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of local students have spent part of their summer preparing for the future. It’s through a summer leadership academy hosted by READ USA.

On Wed., July 10, Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes was one of the local professionals invited to talk to the students about her career at the Schultz Center in St. Nicholas.

READ USA Summer Program Action News Jax Tenikka Hughes talked to students about the link between education and career readiness. (Hughes, Tenikka (CMG-JacksonvilleTV)/WJAX)

The goal of the six-week summer program is designed to help students understand the link between education and career readiness.

Students were able to work on everything from leadership skills and self-confidence to civic engagement and cultural competence.

