Additional Georgia counties approved for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Helene

FEMA has announced that Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Newton, and Wayne Counties in Georgia have been approved for Federal disaster assistance. This approval allows residents of these counties to access FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which provides federal funding for those affected by natural disasters.

The Individual Assistance program is designed to help individuals cover essential costs resulting from a disaster, including housing expenses, food costs, and other necessary supplies.

Georgians in need of assistance can visit Ossoff.senate.gov/Helene for a comprehensive resource guide, which includes step-by-step application instructions. A Spanish version of the guide is also available at Ossoff.senate.gov/es/Helene.

FEMA emphasizes that Individual Assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot fully compensate for all disaster-related losses. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and support recovery efforts. Residents are advised to file claims with their insurance companies promptly, as FEMA cannot provide benefits for losses covered by insurance. However, individuals with insurance may still qualify for Individual Assistance.

Eligible assistance may include:

Funds for temporary housing, such as rental assistance or hotel reimbursements.

Financial support for the repair or replacement of primary residences, including privately owned access routes like driveways and roads.

Temporary housing units for those unable to utilize rental assistance due to a lack of available housing resources.

Coverage for uninsured or under-insured disaster-related expenses and urgent needs.

