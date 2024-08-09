Adult, child injured in dump truck accident in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An adult and child are hurt after a dump truck overturned in St. Johns County.

The accident happened on State Road 13 North and Swamp Oak Trail.

At this time, it’s unclear how the accident happened.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax the adult and child were taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

