Adventure Landing celebrates 30 years in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — The water park at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach opens on Saturday, March 15.

And to celebrate its 30th season, it’s planning a weekend-long anniversary party.

The March 15-16 celebration will feature DJs spinning family-friendly tunes, prize giveaways, and special appearances by Bluey, Paw Patrol and other characters.

“For thirty years, Adventure Landing has been creating memories for families across Northeast Florida,” Hank Woodburn, Founder & CEO of Adventure Landing said in a news release. “This opening waterpark weekend celebration kicks off our anniversary year, thanking the community that has supported us through the decades while introducing a new generation to the excitement that awaits.”

Regular park admission applies. For more information about the 30th Anniversary Celebration, and operating hours, or to purchase tickets, visit www.adventurelanding.com or call (904) 246-4386.

