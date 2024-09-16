Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through 2025, celebrates 30 years of family fun

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing is thrilled to announce the extension of its lease, ensuring that Adventure Landing & Shipwreck Island Waterpark will continue to delight visitors through the 2025 season. As the popular attraction gears up to celebrate its 30th anniversary, it will host a series of special events to mark this milestone.

For three decades, Adventure Landing has been a hub of family fun in Jacksonville Beach, drawing approximately 500,000 guests annually and serving as Duval County’s largest youth employer. The park remains committed to providing a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment for all.

Highlights for the 2025 season include:

A year-long 30th Anniversary Celebration with special events and activities.

The return of Haunt Nights this October offers thrills for all ages.

Open reservations for birthday parties and group events for 2025.

Upcoming availability of 2025 Season Passes for unlimited access to the waterpark.

Adventure Landing continues to be a cornerstone of community engagement, hosting a variety of events and supporting local non-profits. Plans for future expansion, including a potential new water park location, are underway.

Join Adventure Landing in celebrating 30 years of memorable experiences throughout the 2025 season and be part of the ongoing adventure!

