The AFC South has an offensive line problem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The four teams in the AFC South have several things in common with one another.

Two of those commonalities across the division are that each team fields a young quarterback and suspect offensive line.

Those are not the two most ideal things to pair together. It certainly plays a part as to why the AFC South has struggled so mightily in recent years.

The division holds the worst overall record for the last decade and it hasn’t improved in the last five years either. When looking at pressure rates, the AFC South’s members ranked as poorly as it gets.

The Jaguars ranked fifth (27.4%), the Colts ranked 24th (37.2%), the Texans ranked 28th (37.9%), and the Titans ranked 31st (40.2%).

The Jaguars pressure rate is skewed in their favor as the team’s quick ‘Time to Throw’ limited the amount of possible pressure.

When the team did allow pressure, they allowed pressure in an average of just 2.59 second (25th), according to NextGenStats.

It isn’t just the pressure that is worrisome but the quarterback hits and sacks too. The Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Colts’ Anthony Richardson, and Titans’ Will Levis all missed time due to injuries last season.

The only starting quarterback not to face injury was the Texans’ CJ Stroud, who just happens to be one of the most sacked QBs. Stroud’s 90 sacks over the last two seasons ranks second most, just one sack shy of the Panthers’ Bryce Young. Despite these offensive line concerns, the Colts, Texans, and Titans all failed to improve this offseason along the frontline.

If anything, they got worse. The Colts lost Will Fries and Ryan Kelly to Free Agency, adding little in return. The Texans traded star tackle Laremy Tunsil and lost Kenyon Green to Free Agency.

To fill the void left by Tunsil, the Texans added former Jaguar Cam Robinson. Trading an All-Pro tackle when your quarterback is among the NFL’s most pressured is puzzling to say the least.

Lastly, the Titans signed OT Dan Moore Jr. to a large contract, however, they also lost Dillon Radunz. Tennessee recently released Nicholas Petit-Frere as well. In the draft, the Titans failed to address the offensive line until the fifth round.

It’s hard to imagine any of these units dramatically improving. In fact, one could argue each got worse. Not the most promising campaigns to help support and protect the young quarterbacks of the AFC South.

Despite the Jaguars likely having the best pass-blocking unit of the four teams, they were the only one to make a conscious effort to improve the blockade in front of their quarterback.

While the Jaguars lost Brandon Scherff and Mitch Morse, GM James Gladstone added four linemen in Free Agency: Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Fred Johnson. Gladstone then doubled down, adding two more in the NFL Draft: Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim.

In a recent article, I discussed more about the Jaguars’ offensive line and the additions made this offseason, however, it’s important to note what the competition is doing as well.

The AFC South has been plagued by poor offensive lines. The Jaguars’ moves this offseason prove they mean to rectify that issue.

