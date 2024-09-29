After Helene: Shelters, centers open in southeast Georgia

GEORGIA — The following is a list of shelters and centers open in southeast Georgia after Helene.

Camden County:

Faith-based organizations and the American Red Cross will support displaced residents in their efforts to return home, according to Camden County government.

Charlton County:

Ware County:

Glynn County:

Ballard Gymnasium at 30 Nimitz Drive in the days ahead from 10am - 6pm to serve as a cooling facility and provide phone charging services.

City of Brunswick is also opening a cooling and recharging station to the public at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way. It will be open 10am - 4pm.

Marshes of Glynn Public Library will be open 2-6pm Sunday and 9am-6pm Monday as a cooling and charging station with public wi-fi services available.

Brantley County:

Pierce County:

Red Cross Shelter open 24/7 at 705 College Avenue in Blackshear.

