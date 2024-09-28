After Helene: Which local schools are open

The following is a list of school districts that are open and closed after Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Florida

Duval County Public Schools: Reopening Sept. 30

Clay County District Schools: Reopening Sept. 30

St. Johns County School District: No decision yet

Nassau County School District: Reopening Sept. 30

Putnam County School District: No decision yet

Baker County School District: Reopening Sept. 30

Bradford County School District: No decision yet

Columbia County Schools: Closed Sept. 30

Union County School District: Reopening Sept. 30

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia

Camden County Schools: Making announcement on Sunday

Glynn County Schools: Reopening Sept. 30

Charlton County School System: Reopening Sept. 30

Ware County Schools: Closed through at least Oct. 1

Pierce County School District: Closed until further notice

Brantley County School System: Closed until further notice

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.