After Milton: JEA crews return from helping with restoration after hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — As of Sunday morning, all JEA electric and water/wastewater crews are back in Jacksonville after helping Florida communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

31 water/wastewater employees along with fleet support returned home from Pinellas County.

They had been helping to repair and restore water and sewer services in more than 100 sites throughout the county since Oct. 12.

Twenty-nine electric crew members returned last Friday after helping Lakeland Electric with power restoration in Polk County since Oct. 11.

