After Milton: Local organization holding food giveaway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Safe Future Foundation is holding a food giveaway to help those impacted by Milton.

The giveaway is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

There are no reservations.

The event is happening at 1680 Dunn Ave. Jax, FL 32218.

