After Milton: St. Johns River flood risk increased due to Milton

PALATKA, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District is warning residents that there is an increased flood risk for the St. Johns River due to Milton.

“The storm’s high, sustained northeasterly winds are causing the river to reverse its flow for several days, increasing the likelihood of flooding along the river from Jacksonville to central Florida,” the SJRWMD said in a news release.

Officials said severe flooding is already happening in several areas, including record-level flooding in Deep Creek located in St. Johns and Putnam counties.

Residents are urged to stay informed by following updates. You can find real-time updates here.

