After Milton: WM collection service resumes

WM collection services resumed on Friday.

You can expect your trash to be picked up based on the following schedule:

Duval, St Johns, and Flagler County: Commercial and roll off customers will be serviced on a one day delay. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Clay County: Town of Orange Park Thursday trash customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday recycle customers will be serviced on Saturday. Keystone Heights Thursday commercial customers will be serviced Friday. All other commercial and roll off customers will be serviced on a one day delay through Saturday.

Nassau County: Residential, commercial and roll off customers will be serviced on a one day delay. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

