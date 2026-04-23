‘All I could do was just scream’: Woman speaks out after losing everything in Brantley County fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brantley County officials say over 50 homes have been lost in the massive wildfire in Brantley County.

When Brytney Quinn came back to her Atkinson home after she evacuated Tuesday afternoon, she came back to nothing.

“The only thing I could do is when I’d seen my house, everything that we had, was to call my husband, and all I could do was just scream,” said Quinn.

This is a Google Maps image of what Quinn’s home looked like before the fire.

This is what she sent to Action News Jax after the fire.

She says she left around 10:30 Tuesday morning, after officers told her the fire was getting bad.

“As I’m getting my mother-in-law out of the house and my kids, we see the fire coming through the backyard,” said Quinn. “My neighbor’s yard was already up in flames. We had no time to grab really anything.”

It was no warning,” Quinn said. “ It came up on us out of the blue, quick, when that wind changed.”

Lorie Siets was forced to evacuate her home on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve been in Brantley County for over 25 years, and we’ve never had anything like this,” said Siets. “It’s very emotional. It has really affected me. I’m terrified of losing my RV. If I lose my RV then, you know, of course, I have nothing to live in.”

As for Quinn, she’s looking forward to the next time she can see her four kids smile again.

“It’s very devastating,” said Quinn. “Watching your kids’ faces when you tell them that they wake up and go to school from a house, and then you pick them up, and you have to tell them they lost everything.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for 91 counties.

The next update from Brantley County will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

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