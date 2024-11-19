Allegiant offering nonstop flights from JAX to Akron-Canton, Des Moines, Grand Rapids

Allegiant Airlines announced that it will be starting nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), Des Moines International Airport (DSM), and Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) starting in May 2025.

Flights to Akron-Canton will begin on May 22, and operate on Thursdays and Sundays, the airlines stated in a news release. Flights to Grand Rapids will begin on May 23, and operate on Mondays and Fridays and flights to Des Moines will begin on May 23, and operate on Thursdays and Sundays, according to the news release.

Allegiant currently offers nonstop service from Jacksonville to Belleville (St. Louis), Cincinnati, Flint, Washington D.C. (Dulles), Indianapolis, Harrisburg, Norfolk, Pittsburgh and Knoxville.

