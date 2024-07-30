Alligator carcasses found in Fort Myers canal

Two neighbors described what they saw in a Fort Myers canal. Alligators missing their heads, tails, and feet.

One neighbor was on a boat and thought it was a large fish at first. Another neighbor saw them floating along the seawall.

Both neighbors agree it’s upsetting to see this happen.

“Yeah, they shouldn’t do that,” Jim Jahnke, one neighbor who saw the alligators.

“Yeah, it’s been bothering her since that’s why she had us reach out and see if there is something to stop this,” another neighbor, Jason Weidner said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said they were not aware of the alligators in the canal and alligator hunting season starts Aug. 15.

If you’re caught hunting out of season -- you could get up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

