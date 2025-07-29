Amelia Island Dining Month returns to benefit food-insecure students

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla — Amelia Island Dining Month is returning for its second year. Starting September 1, 10 restaurants will offer exclusive three-course, prix-fixe menus for $55 or $75.

The restaurants taking part of Amelia Island Dining Month are:

Baxter’s Restaurant

Burlingame Restaurant

Café Karibo

The Crab Trap

David’s Restaurant & Lounge

España Restaurant & Tapas

Indigo

Lagniappe

The Patio at 5th & Ash

Salt at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

$1 from every Dining Month menu purchase will benefit the North Florida chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. The non-profit provides weekend meals to hungry students in Nassau and nearby counties. The program supports 70 students at Hilliard Elementary School, with plans for expansion.

You can find menus and more details on the event on Amelia Island’s website.