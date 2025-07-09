Local

Amelia Island named second-best island in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Amelia Island Named No. 2 Best Island in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island has been ranked the second “Best Island in the Continental U.S.” by Travel + Leisure magazine.

It’s the seventh year in a row the island has made the magazine’s World’s Best Awards list.

The annual rankings are based on reader surveys. Amelia Island came in just behind Mount Desert Island, Maine.

Tourism leaders say the recognition highlights the island’s beaches, nature, and hospitality.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, also made the list, voted number 10 among the “Best Resorts in Florida.”

