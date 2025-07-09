Amelia Island named second-best island in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island has been ranked the second “Best Island in the Continental U.S.” by Travel + Leisure magazine.

It’s the seventh year in a row the island has made the magazine’s World’s Best Awards list.

The annual rankings are based on reader surveys. Amelia Island came in just behind Mount Desert Island, Maine.

Tourism leaders say the recognition highlights the island’s beaches, nature, and hospitality.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, also made the list, voted number 10 among the “Best Resorts in Florida.”

