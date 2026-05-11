Americans may be about to get another jolt at the gas pump

Jacksonville, Fl — Average gasoline prices in Jacksonville have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.39 per gallon today.

GasBuddy’s survey of 625 stations in Jacksonville shows prices are 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel stands at $5.62 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48 today.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the national average could reach a new multi-year high of $4.65 per gallon this week.

“Optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall and President Trump signaling the latest proposal is unacceptable, helping push oil prices higher again in Sunday electronic trade. As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead, potentially sending the national average toward the $4.65-per-gallon mark if oil continues climbing.”, De Haan said.

Diesel prices across much of the Great Lakes region are nearing new record highs as ongoing refinery issues continue to disproportionately impact diesel production.

“Should geopolitical tensions escalate further, fuel prices could rise even more sharply in the weeks ahead.”, said DeHaan.

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