Anderson-DuBose opens new Jacksonville facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anderson-DuBose Company officially opened its new $60 million cold and dry storage facility in Jacksonville today, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Westlake Industrial Park in Northwest Jacksonville.

The facility, located at 4125 Cisco Drive W., will serve as a major distribution hub for more than 300 restaurants across the Southeast, including McDonald’s and Chipotle.

The expansion is expected to create over 100 new jobs.

“Anderson-Dubose continues a growing trend of companies expanding operations to Jacksonville, and we welcome them with open arms. You chose Jacksonville for some important reasons. You can support the company’s distribution operations, accommodate its fast growth, and ensure that it can reach more than 300 restaurants, of course, including McDonald’s across the Southeast. Jacksonville’s quick access to interstates and rail make us, as always, America’s logistics center, and our talented workforce keeps our fast growing transportation and logistics industry running,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Anderson-DuBose Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Rich Jones/Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

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