Local

Anderson-DuBose opens new Jacksonville facility

By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones
Anderson-DuBose Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)
By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anderson-DuBose Company officially opened its new $60 million cold and dry storage facility in Jacksonville today, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Westlake Industrial Park in Northwest Jacksonville.

The facility, located at 4125 Cisco Drive W., will serve as a major distribution hub for more than 300 restaurants across the Southeast, including McDonald’s and Chipotle.

The expansion is expected to create over 100 new jobs.

“Anderson-Dubose continues a growing trend of companies expanding operations to Jacksonville, and we welcome them with open arms. You chose Jacksonville for some important reasons. You can support the company’s distribution operations, accommodate its fast growth, and ensure that it can reach more than 300 restaurants, of course, including McDonald’s across the Southeast. Jacksonville’s quick access to interstates and rail make us, as always, America’s logistics center, and our talented workforce keeps our fast growing transportation and logistics industry running,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Anderson-DuBose Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Rich Jones/Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

©2026 Cox Media Group

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra serves as the digital lead for Jacksonville's Morning News and a reporter and anchor at WOKV.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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