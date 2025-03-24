Two boaters found dead, two remain missing after boat capsized on the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 10:30 P.M. Sunday:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on social media Sunday night that one of the three boaters still missing after their boat capsized on the St. Johns River Friday night has been located.

FWC clarified to Action News Jax Sunday night that the individual was found dead.

FWC and JSO are continuing to look for the other two missing people, despite the Coast Guard suspending its search.

JSO said SONAR technology, dive units and air units are all being used.

UPDATE: 7:10 PM: The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday night that it has suspended its search for the three remaining boaters who went missing the night before pending new information.

The search spanned around 17 hours and 270 square miles, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of those missing,” said Lt. Cmdr. Barton Nanney, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. “Suspending search efforts is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision, made only after an exhaustive and thorough search. We are truly grateful to our partner agencies for their relentless efforts and unwavering support.”

The Coast Guard said that The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission haven taken the lead on search efforts.

The cause of the capsizing is still under investigation.

UPDATE: 10:06 a.m. Saturday

Action News Jax has updates regarding the capsized boat that was reported Friday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had received a call at 9:00 p.m. regarding an 18-foot boat, which had capsized near the Dames Point Bridge with multiple people in the water.

JFRD Captain Eric Proswimmer reported that multiple agencies, including JSO and the Coast Guard, had deployed boats to assist in recovery. The Coast Guard confirmed the following agencies are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Mayport

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Coast Guard Cutter Coho

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Upon arrival, four individuals were recovered from the scene. However, two adults and two children were identified as missing.

Further into recovery, one person from the missing group was located and pronounced deceased. Capt. Proswimmer was not able to disclose if it was one of the adults or children, however, search rescues for the remaining three individuals are still underway.

Capt. Proswimmer states that while the boat has been recovered, operations will continue throughout Saturday, March 22.

Anyone with information that could assist in the search is urged to contact Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7558.

Multiple agencies are responding to an area of the St. Johns River after a boat capsized, leaving several people stuck in the water.

That’s according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, which is currently taking the lead on this case.

This happened in the University Park neighborhood near the Lions Club Boat Ramp, which was blocked off when we arrived on scene.

Action News Jax spotted first responders set up at the Arlington Lions Club Park.

Officials told Action News Jax around 9 P.M. that they had managed to pull four people from the water, but four were still missing.

JFRD confirmed that two children are among the missing.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more details become available.

