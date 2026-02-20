APGA Cisco Black History Month Classic Wraps Up at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — The APGA Tour wrapped up its Cisco Black History Month Classic this week at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course, with final-round play concluding Friday afternoon.

The three-day tournament, held Wednesday through Friday, marked the second event and first full-field competition of the 2026 season. A field of 54 professional golfers competed over 36 holes for a $25,000 purse, with the winner earning $7,500 and 500 points toward both the Cisco Cup Series and the Jeff Dailey Player of the Year standings.

West Palm Beach resident Chase Johnson returned to defend his title after claiming last year’s championship with a 5-under-par 135 (67-68), edging 2025 Player of the Year Marcus Byrd by one stroke. Johnson headlined a competitive field that also featured Willie Mack III, Kamaiu Johnson, Kevin Hall, Wyatt Worthington II, and several Florida-based players, including Jacksonville’s Logan Batiste and Tampa’s Eugene Hong.

Tournament week began on Wednesday with practice rounds, followed by an awards ceremony recognizing leaders and contributors in the game. Honorees included PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Chuck Robbins Scholarship recipient Joshua Mitchell, Golf Digest Senior Editor Tod Leonard, and select APGA player award winners.

Founded in 2010, the APGA Tour is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering greater diversity and inclusion in professional golf. In addition to hosting 16 tournaments and awarding more than $1 million in prize and bonus money this season, the tour supports player development initiatives and youth outreach programs aimed at expanding access to the game.

