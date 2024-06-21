Are these your pot bellied pigs found in Columbia County?

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the owner of a few pot bellied picks found to please come and get them.

They were located in the area of O’Leno State Park.

Anyone with information on the possible owner is asked to contact Detective Guerry or Deputy Lorton by calling dispatch at 386-719-2005.

