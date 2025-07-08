Armed robbery at Jacksonville pawn shop under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at Cash America Pawn in Blanding Boulevard on July 5.

JSO says three suspects, all dressed in black and wearing masks, entered the store and stole $9,000 in jewelry.

One suspect held the door open while the other two carried out the theft.

As the suspects ran out, two customers fired shots at them. It’s unclear if anyone was hit.

The suspects took off on foot, heading north toward the Country Cabin Restaurant.

The store suffered $6,300 in damage, including broken office equipment and a shattered glass window. The business was temporarily shut down.

Detectives are reviewing statements and searching for video footage. No arrests have been made yet.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

