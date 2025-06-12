Arrest made in 2017 Jacksonville cold case, family thanks social media posts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight years after a woman was found dead behind a local church, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says her alleged killer is behind bars in the Duval County jail.

JSO spotlighted the arrest this week, which brings the case closer to an end.

Officials say 39-year-old Rose Greene was found dead on Soutel Drive behind Master’s Touch Ministry in June 2017.

Percy Johnson, a local registered sex offender with sexual offenses dating back 30 years, was officially charged with Greene’s murder in November 2024.

Greene’s daughter, Catherine, said she searched for answers for years, even reaching out to a local Jacksonville social media influencer to spread the news about her mother’s cold case.

Cold case victim Rose Greene Rose Greene and her daughter, Catherine

“We didn’t know who did it, so God put it in my heart to just reach out to Chelle,” Catherine said.

Chelle Gman is a Jacksonville native who uses her Facebook page to highlight unsolved cases in the community.

Catherine and Gman believe the local influencer’s Facebook reach of over 25,000 followers may have lead to the arrest.

“A little information here… a piece there… can put together a whole puzzle and you never know who knows what until you ask,” Gman said.

While Catherine says she has some closure knowing that someone is finally being held responsible, she says Johnson should have never been on the streets.

Action News Jax found records dating back to 1996 of Johnson’s arrests in St. Johns and Duval counties.

The records show charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, and other similar offenses between 1996 and 2022.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials say they are working with the State Attorney’s Office in this case. Johnson is pleading not guilty.

