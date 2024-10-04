Arrest made in Bulls Bay murder

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax told you when a woman’s body was found off Bulls Bay Highway on Thursday.

Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the case.

Jason Paul Mieczkowski, 46, is charged with hitting the woman in the head and killing her. The victim has not yet been identified.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Could be a large number:’ 19 Duval schools’ employees, teachers removed so far this school year

Investigators said Mieczkowski was quickly identified as the suspect.

He’s now in the Duval County Jail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.