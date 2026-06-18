Arrest made in fatal November shooting at Brentwood Avenue shopping plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Brentwood Avenue shopping plaza in November, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Walker was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Duval County jail, JSO said.

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The case dates back to Nov. 1, 2025, when District 1 Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business near Brentwood Avenue and Golfair Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find Kenance Bronson II suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Bronson had turned 38 just four days earlier.

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JSO’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Detectives identified Walker as a person of interest, and after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, named him as the suspect in Bronson’s killing.

Walker’s arrest came more than seven months after the shooting.

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