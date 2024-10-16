Arrest made in viral video of dog abandoned, tide to fence during Hurricane Milton

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Ruskin man is facing animal cruelty charges for what he’s accused of doing to a dog during Hurricane Milton. The dog was seen by millions in a viral video on social media after it was tied to a fence in rising flood waters Oct. 9 in Hillsborough County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrest of the man during a news conference Tuesday. “You don‘t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm,” he said. “Totally unacceptable and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Tuesday, State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced that Giovanny Aldama Garcia has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. Garcia admitted to leaving his dog on Interstate 75 as he evacuated to safety during Hurricane Milton, investigators said.

The dog was rescued by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. The dog, now named Trooper after his rescuer, is healthy and awaiting adoption at a Leon County animal hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescue abandoned dog tied to fence in Tampa Troopers of the Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa rescued an abandoned dog that was left tied to a fence on Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall. In a post on X, the FHP urged other pet owners not to do this. Posted by CBS News on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.