Local

Arrest made in westside triple stabbing

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
Austin Fisher Austin Fisher, 30, is being held without bond in Duval County jail facing three counts of second degree murder and armed robbery after three people were stabbed to death Thursday (May 28, 2026). (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man is facing three counts of second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing attack on the city’s Westside.

Police say 30-year-old Austin Fisher fatally stabbed 49-year-old Edwin Barber, 27-year-old Savannah Barber, and 37-year-old Shad Cole at a home on Exodus Way.

Investigators say community tips led police to Fisher, who was found hiding at a motel in the Normandy Village area.

JSO’s SWAT Team responded, and after an hours-long standoff, Fisher was taken into custody.

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Michelle Thibodeau

Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Michelle Thibodeau is WOKV's Afternoon Anchor.



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