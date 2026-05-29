Arrest made in westside triple stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man is facing three counts of second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing attack on the city’s Westside.

Police say 30-year-old Austin Fisher fatally stabbed 49-year-old Edwin Barber, 27-year-old Savannah Barber, and 37-year-old Shad Cole at a home on Exodus Way.

Investigators say community tips led police to Fisher, who was found hiding at a motel in the Normandy Village area.

JSO’s SWAT Team responded, and after an hours-long standoff, Fisher was taken into custody.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group