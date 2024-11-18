Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County earn ‘A’ hospital safety grades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County have earned an ‘A’ fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that grades nearly 3,000 general hospitals throughout the United States.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to St. Vincent’s, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries. They have a traditional ‘A’-‘F’ grading scale.

“We’re blessed to see sustained success at Clay County and improvements in our safety grades at Riverside and Southside,” said Dr. Mario Pulido, St. Vincent’s Chief Medical Officer. “These grades are a result of the hard work and attentiveness of our physicians, care teams, and associates who put the safety and wellbeing of our patients first.”

St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County are among fewer than 30% of hospitals nationwide to achieve a fall 2024 ‘A’. In Florida, the hospitals are two of only 71 to achieve an ‘A’.

