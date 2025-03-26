Baker County babysitter found guilty in child’s hot car death granted bond

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Rhonda Jewell, the former babysitter found guilty of leaving a Baker County 10-month-old in a hot car, has been granted bond while her case is appealed.

According to court documents, Jewell was granted bond on Monday. Her bond is $100,000.

In Nov. 2024, Jewell was found guilty on two of three criminal charges: third-degree felony murder and causing great bodily harm to a child by leaving them unattended in a car.

The jury found Jewell not guilty of aggravated manslaughter.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jewell is still at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

