Baker County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide at Olustee campground

OLUSTEE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s office says it is performing a homicide investigation at the Ocean Pond Camp Ground in Olustee Sunday.

BCSO says officers responded to the campground Sunday morning to conduct a well-being check after several unsuccessful attempts over the weekend to contact a camp host at his campsite.

When officers arrived, they entered the RV to find the camp host couple, a husband and wife, deceased. The sheriff’s office identified the couple as Christopher Osbourne, 51, and Anissa Osbourne, 56.

BCSO says the cause of death appears to be gunshot wounds and that early indications point to a murder suicide; however, the investigation is ongoing.

BCSO Detectives, FDLE Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

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