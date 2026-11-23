BALDWIN, Fla. — If you live in Baldwin, expect changes to your trash pickup this Thanksgiving weekend.

Meridian Waste will suspend collections on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

So, if your trash is usually picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday this week. And if Friday is your usual pick-up day, your trash will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 28.

All other collection days will remain the same.

Remember, holiday trash collection in Baldwin differs from the schedule in the City of Jacksonville.

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