WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee said in a report released Monday that there is “substantial evidence” that Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California engaged in sexual misconduct by making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer.

The report said Gomez's conduct caused the House aide significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

“Representative Gomez’s conduct also reflects a broader environment of sexual misconduct and toxic working conditions in some Capitol Hill offices which the Committee is determined to address,” the report stated.

In response, Gomez announced that he would be resigning from the House on Dec. 1, even though he has “strong disagreements with the Committee's report and its conclusions.” Gomez was already set to depart Congress at the end of the year, having been defeated in his bid for reelection this month by a fellow Democrat, Rep.-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres.

Gomez said he recognizes the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and takes full responsibility for the “personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage.” He also said he cooperated with the investigation and responded voluntarily to requests for information.

The finding is just the latest involving allegations of sexual misconduct by a House lawmaker. Two lawmakers resigned earlier this year rather than face the prospect of an expulsion vote. Another member was censured for his interactions with two female aides on his staff.

The committee did not recommend any particular sanction for Gomez, who is serving his fifth term in the House. The panel said the Constitution charges the House with policing the behavior of its own members.

“The House should take whatever action it deems appropriate in light of the Committee’s findings,” the Ethics panel said.

Gomez had previously said he would cooperate with the investigation but also stressed that his actions were consensual in nature and did not violate the law or House Ethics rules. He also apologized to his family and constituents.

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