Baltimore Ravens’ Derrick Henry returns to Yulee roots to give back

YULEE, Fla. — An NFL football player with ties to our area is once again giving back to his community. Courtesy of his All Two Foundation. Baltimore Ravens player Derrick Henry gave bicycles, scooters, backpacks, autographs, and other prizes to children in his native Yulee, FL.

“Oh yeah, I love being a blessing to the community, being a blessing to kids,” said Henry.

The first 300 kids inside the Yule Sports Complex Gymnasium received the prizes.

Henry was a running back and quarterback when he played high school football in Yulee.

“I’m gonna be able to like zoom around in a new cooler way,” said 12-year-old Lila Swim about her new scooter.

Being able to receive a bike was especially heartwarming for 11-year-old Cayden Holcey.

“Like he’s with his grandmother for the summer. She does not have transportation, so I was able to network and bring him a bike. Have fun, and it’s a blessing. Derrick Henry is a blessing to this community,” said Shalene Raysor.

“I’m feeling very happy and thankful that Miss Sharlene got me here. I’m very happy for myself that I even got something cause I would’ve never been here without her being here,” said Holcey.

Perhaps the biggest gift of all went to a young man —$10,000. toward his college education.

“I wanna do it in Baltimore, hopefully Nashville, and Alabama,” said Henry. “You can always do more. God has blessed me tremendously. I just wanna be a blessing back to the community. I wanna do it especially for my high school where I grew up,” he added.

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